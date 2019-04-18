Kim Kardashian explains unique home décor after bathroom leaves fans baffled The futuristic sink was designed by her husband Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has explained how her unusual bathroom sink works after fans were left confused about its futuristic design. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a look inside her modern bathroom during a tour of her home for Vogue’s 73 Questions interview, and many viewers were baffled about how they work as they don’t have basins.

"Since everyone is a little bit confused about our sinks, I thought I would just show you guys a little tour of our bathroom," Kim said in an Instagram Story. The mum-of-three said that the sinks had been designed by her husband Kanye West in collaboration with designer Axel Vervoordt and architect Claudio Silvestrin, with eight prototypes produced before they finally settled on the chosen design.

Kim explained that although the basins appear to be completely flat, they have a slight slope so that the water can drain into a small slit at the centre. "You can put it on as high pressure as you want and no backsplash will come up," Kim said.

It’s not only the bathroom sinks that are unusual, but the light switches too. Rather than traditional switches, they’re comprised of three metal buttons for turning the lights on, off and dimming the brightness, something Kim said she finds more "visually appealing".

Kim gave fans a tour of her mansion as part of an insightful Vogue interview, in which she described the family home as a “minimal monastery”. It’s not only the bathroom that has a unusual, minimalistic style, the rest of the home is also decorated in muted shades of cream, white and grey, with Kim saying that the décor theme was inspired by her rapper husband Kanye.

The minimal interiors are a far cry from her younger sister Kylie Jenner’s home, which is filled with colour and quirky touches, including artwork from the likes of Tracey Emin, and furniture that has been custom-dyed to match shades from her cosmetics line.

