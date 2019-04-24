Holly Willoughby divides fans with her fresh holiday tan from the Maldives Did she count Mississippi-lessly?

Holly Willoughby never seems to put a foot wrong when it comes to her This Morning wardrobe, but she managed to leave fans divided after Wednesday's appearance, when she stepped out with a fresh new tan. Viewers at home commented on Holly's new look, which was courtesy of her exotic sunny holiday in the Maldives.

While some commented on how "refreshed" and "happy" Holly looked, with one even comparing her to a "golden goddess," other Twitter users poked fun at the mum-of-three, suggesting she had poured a bit too much from the tanning bottle.

Holly's tan distracted some viewers

"Did Holly spend the Easter holiday on the surface of the sun?" one viewer asked, while another mused: "Has Holly been down the sunbed shop? Was she that tanned yesterday?" A third wrote: "#ThisMorning Love Holly but she does look like an Oompah Loompah today." Another account made reference to Ross from Friends when he went for a spray tan and counted one Mississippi, two Mississippi and so on. "Clearly Holly counted Mississippi-lessly," the post read.

Twitter users joked about her new tan

Despite the quips, Holly, 38, enjoyed an idyllic family holiday in the Maldives over Easter. Sharing a photo of herself looking out to the ocean, Holly wrote on Instagram: "Hard to say goodbye to this... @sixsenseslaamu I unpacked my bag and my mind... home now with beautiful memories of our time at what is such a special place... thank you @sororeslondon for all your help in creating the perfect holiday… Shorts and top by @beach_flamingo."

She also shared an adorable photograph of her three children Harry, Belle and Chester looking up at the sky, and captioned it: "Heavens above." The holiday was a particularly special time for Holly and husband Dan Baldwin's daughter Belle, who turned eight while staying at the lavish Indian Ocean resort. Sharing another photograph to mark the occasion on Sunday, Holly wrote: "And then like that she was 8.... happy birthday beautiful Belle... keep following that rainbow... love you so so much."

