Declan Donnelly makes rare appearance with sister for special family celebration The Britain's Got Talent host enjoyed a night off parenting duties

Declan Donnelly enjoyed a night out with his family at the weekend in honour of a very special milestone – his sister Moira’s 50th birthday. The Britain’s Got Talent host has been seen in two rare photos with his older sister from her party in Ponteland, Newcastle, and fans can’t get over their family resemblance.

One shows Dec, who was dressed in a navy jumper and pale blue shirt, standing with his arm wrapped around his sister, who looked glamorous in a vibrant jumpsuit. Meanwhile, a second photo – shared on Twitter by the fan account @allantanddec – showed Moira giggling as Dec spoke into a microphone.

Declan Donnelly enjoyed a night out to celebrate his sister's 50th birthday

The images received a lot of attention from the 43-year-old’s fans, who loved the rare glimpse of Dec’s family. "How lovely. It’s rare to see him with his siblings," one commented. "Wow first time I’ve ever seen one of Dec’s siblings, she looks lovely and great smiles run in the Donnelly clan," another wrote.

STORY: Ant McPartlin moving away from Dec for the first time in decades

Dec is the youngest of seven children born to Northern Irish parents Alphonsus and Anne Donnelly. As well as Moira, the TV personality has two sisters, Camelia and Patricia, and three brothers, Eamonn, Dermott, and Martin.

Loading the player...

Get to know more about Ant and Dec

In the past year, Dec and his wife Ali Astall have welcomed another new addition to the family – their daughter Isla, who was born in September. The first-time dad has spoken candidly about his parenting experiences, and admitted in January that it is the hardest thing he’s ever done.

MORE: What is Declan Donnelly's net worth?

"No one tells you how hard being a parent is!" Dec told Evening Standard. "We could have had a warning! It is literally the hardest thing I’ve ever done but I’m loving it." Nonetheless, Dec is understandably besotted with his baby girl, and told fans he was “head over heels” with their new arrival in an Instagram post announcing her birth.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.