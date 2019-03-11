Ant McPartlin moving away from Declan Donnelly for first time in decades Things are getting serious with his new girlfriend

Ant McPartlin’s friendship with Declan Donnelly is set to experience a big change as they will no longer be living as neighbours for the first time in decades. The presenting duo have lived close to each other in Chiswick, west London, for many years, but now Ant is reportedly preparing to move to south west London to live with his girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett.

According to The Sun, The Britain’s Got Talent host will reportedly hand the keys to his £6million marital home to ex-wife Lisa Armstrong to start a new life with his girlfriend, who he has been inseparable from in recent months. Meanwhile, Dec is happily settled with his wife Ali Astall and their daughter Isla, who was born in September.

Ant McPartlin is reportedly moving away from Declan Donnelly

Things appear to be getting more serious between Ant and Anne-Marie; the TV presenter recently joined his girlfriend and her two daughters for a half-term holiday, with the group spotted together at the airport in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, in February it was reported that the couple had adopted two adorable Maltipoos. They were seen bracing the brisk winds as they walked the cute pups, named Milo and Bumble, on Wimbledon Common in early February. The puppies, said to cost around £1,000 each, are a cross between Maltese terriers and poodles.

Ant and his girlfriend went public with their romance last year, shortly after he announced his split from wife Lisa Armstrong. Speaking publicly for the first time about his relationship one year later, Ant told The Sun on Sunday: "Anne-Marie honestly is the fundamental reason for the great change in my life. She's been my rock. She's a beautiful soul. We're very happy.

"She is the most wonderful true woman. And the way we are and when people see us together, they'll see how honest and kind and happy we make each other."

