Declan Donnelly makes relatable confession about parenting daughter Isla with wife Ali Astall The first-time dad has spoken candidly about life with his baby girl

Declan Donnelly has opened up about becoming a dad, admitting it’s the hardest thing he’s ever done. The I'm A Celebrity host, who became a parent to daughter Isla with wife Ali Astall in September 2018, spoke candidly about his experiences – and many parents will relate!

"No one tells you how hard being a parent is!" Dec told Evening Standard. "We could have had a warning! It is literally the hardest thing I’ve ever done but I’m loving it."

Dec opened up about becoming a dad

Dec and his wife Ali welcomed their baby girl on 1 September 2018, with the TV star telling fans he was "head over heels" with the new addition to their family in a sweet post showing him holding the newborn’s hand. The caption read:

"Ali and I are thrilled to announce the arrival of our baby girl, Isla Elizabeth Anne, who was born just after 9 o'clock this morning. Mother and daughter both doing well, Dad is head over heels! D x."

Dec's daughter Isla was born on 1 September

While he has admitted to finding parenthood a challenge, Dec appears to love being a dad and has previously brought baby Isla and his wife Ali over to Australia with him while filming I’m a Celebrity.

Of course, the pair make sure to take the occasional break from parenting duties and they were spotted attending the opening party for Mollie’s Motel & Diner in Buckland, Oxfordshire in January 2019. They were joined by celebrities including Paloma Faith, Richard Bacon and Jeremy Clarkson.

Dec and Ali tied the knot in 2015

Dec, who previously dated Sky Sports reporter Georgie Thompson, found love with his manager Ali Astall in 2013. The pair went out for a year before Dec popped the question in November 2014 when they were working in Australia. The lovebirds married in a beautiful ceremony in Dec's Newcastle hometown back in 2015.

Holly Willoughby, Fearne Cotton, Ashley Roberts, Dermott O'Leary, Phillip Schofield, Marvin and Rochelle Humes and Vernon Kay and Tess Daly were just some of the celebrity guests who were spotted arriving at the wedding - as well as the groom's best man and comedy partner Ant.

