Ruth Langsford pays touching tribute to TV son This is too cute!

Ruth Langsford is a doting mum to teenage son Jack, but the Loose Women panellist also has a surrogate son during her working week. The television presenter and her husband Eamonn Holmes have a close bond with their This Morning co-star Rylan Clark-Neal, and Ruth affectionately refers to him as her TV son. On Tuesday, Ruth couldn't have been prouder of Rylan after reading a positive story about him written by The Mirror's columnist Polly Hudson. In the article, Polly explored Rylan's successful career from his early days as an X Factor contestant to his latest gig presenting Strictly's spin-off show It Takes Two. Polly wrote that Rylan's popularity was down to his humour, hard work and humility, as well as being a nice person.

Ruth Langsford was so proud of TV son Rylan Clark-Neal

MORE: Loose Women star Stacey Solomon celebrates son Leighton's birthday in style

Ruth shared a picture of the article on her Instagram page, and wrote in the caption: "Hear Hear Polly Hudson!! @dailymirror SO proud of our TV son @rylan. The nicest man who deserves every bit of his success." Rylan commented on Ruth's post, writing: "Thanks mother," while Amanda Holden was quick to agree. "Hear, hear," she wrote. Ruth's Loose Women co-host Denise Welch also added her say, writing: "Absolutely. A true get and excellent presenter."

Ruth works closely with Rylan on This Morning

Earlier in the year, Ruth told HELLO! that while she wouldn't want husband Eamonn to be replaced as her co-host on This Morning, if he absolutely had to she would pick Rylan to replace him with. She said: "I would never want to swap Eamonn but if I absolutely had to, it would be – if you pushed me – it would be our TV son." Eamonn said that he would also pick Rylan, leading Ruth to add: "We would be fighting over him!"

READ: Claudia Winkleman makes rare red carpet appearance with husband

As well as her TV son, Ruth has been very proud of Jack this month too, after revealing on Loose Women last week that he had passed his driving test first time. She then joked that he had taken after his mum, as she had also passed first time, while Eamonn hadn't. Jack is Ruth and Eamonn's only child together. Eamonn is also dad to three grown up children from his first marriage. While the protective parents have kept Jack out of the public eye during his childhood, now he is older he is being seen more and more. The teenager was in the audience each week to support Ruth during her Strictly Come Dancing stint, and he may even be following in his parents' footsteps in the future.

Loading the player...

Loose Women stylists reveal their style secrets

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.