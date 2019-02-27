Loose Women's Ruth Langsford is unrecognisable as a teenager in school photo Love the hair grip!

Ruth, is that you? Loose Women panellist Ruth Langsford entertained fans as she shared a throwback photo of herself on Wednesday's show. The ladies were discussing whether schools should ban fake tan, when Ruth reminisced about her own childhood days – and how strict her upbringing was. As a school photo flashed up on screen, Ruth, 58, said: "We would hitch our skirts up after school. My school was really strict. But we were so gawky-looking. I'm the one on the right."

Janet Street-Porter quipped: "The one with the dodgy hair grip?" Ruth replied: "Yes, the dodgy hair grip. That's about as fashionable as we got – the kirby hair grip. The hair was down like that. No makeup, we weren't allowed makeup. I was covered in freckles. But I look at the girls now coming out of school and they're so glamorous."

Ruth (right) looked unrecognisable as a teen

A primary school photo of Janet, 72, was also revealed to fans, prompting coos from the audience. "You might think I look nice, but look at those eyes – evil, calculating!" said Janet. "You've got one of those grips as well," laughed Stacey Solomon. Both Ruth and Janet looked worlds apart from their childhood photos, with blonde Ruth sporting a dark bob and thin brows. Janet, meanwhile, wore thick-rimmed glasses and had an even shorter bob.

Janet said she looked "evil" as a child

Also on the show, the stars congratulated Stacey for her new gig. The pregnant mum-of-two is joining Celebrity Juice as a series regular, while Paddy McGuinness is replacing Fearne Cotton as a team captain. In a statement, Stacey said: "I'm so bloomin' excited to be joining the Juice family. I have loved the show since it began and always enjoyed being a guest so to get to be part of the furniture is a dream come true. So here goes nothing. Wahoo."

