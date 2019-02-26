Loose Women's Ruth Langsford celebrates son Jack's birthday with very sweet photo Looks like someone's camera shy!

This Morning stars Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes rarely share photos of their teenage son on social media, but on Tuesday, the protective mum made an exception as she celebrated Jack's birthday. Taking to Instagram, Ruth revealed the special tradition the family follow – laying out a birthday breakfast complete with paper plates, party hats, lots of balloons and of course, a pile of presents.

"Can't believe our baby boy is 17 today... how did that happen?!!! Happy Birthday Jack," Ruth wrote on Instagram. She also posted a photo of her son cuddling their pet dog Maggie, although, in keeping with Ruth's style, Jack's face was hidden from view.

Ruth celebrated her son Jack's birthday

Ruth, 58, and her husband Eamonn, 59, share one son together although the Northern Irish presenter also has two sons and one daughter with his ex-wife Gabrielle Holmes. It's clear Jack gets on well with his siblings; earlier this month, the teenager joined his dad and eldest half-brother Declan at a Manchester United football game. Eamonn posted a selfie pitch side and wrote: "Lads day out. #United with my Boys. Had a Great day with Eldest Son and Baby Son at The Footie today. #manchesterunited."

The family always have a birthday breakfast

And while his parents are regular stars on This Morning and Loose Women, Jack has only appeared on TV briefly when his mum took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2017. While Jack was incredibly proud of Ruth, she did admit during an episode of Loose Women that he had also been slightly embarrassed by her more sultry dance moves. She told the panel: "My poor son! I said to him 'I just have to warn you, at the very start I have to be a bit, you know,' and he went 'Oh mum!'"

Ruth talks about her clothing range:

Ruth also explained that she asked for Jack's permission before she joined Strictly. "I sat down with Jack and Eamonn and said to Jack that I will be gone early in the morning, which is normal when I work on TV, but then I won't be home until 9. I might be a bit tired and grumpy – or more tired and grumpy than usual!" she added: "If Jack had said that he didn't like the sound of it then I wouldn't have done it."

