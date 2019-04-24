Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' son Jack celebrates exciting news Well done Jack!

On Wednesday, Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes had a lot to celebrate in their family as their son Jack, 17, passed his driving test. The happy news was announced at the beginning of Loose Women, and Ruth was one proud mum. She told the rest of the panel and studio audience that her son had passed "first time" and that she had been anticipating his call all morning on the day of his test. Ruth proudly added that she had also passed her driving test first time, which proceeded to the rest of the panel – Janet Street-Porter, Stacey Solomon and Coleen Nolan – to recall their own driving test experiences.

Jack is Ruth and Eamonn's only child together. Eamonn is also dad to three grown up children from his first marriage. While the protective parents have kept Jack out of the public eye during his childhood, now he is older he is being seen more and more. The teenager was in the audience each week to support Ruth during her Strictly Come Dancing stint, and he may even be following in his parents' footsteps in the future. Talking to HELLO! about their son, Eamonn said: "I think he would make a good journalist but whatever he wants to do in life is totally up to him." Ruth added: "We wouldn't have a problem if he wanted to go into the industry, we would help him as much as we can. We have had great careers, a great life doing this, and he is very much like his dad, he's very interested in news and politics which at 17 I wasn't interested in."

Both Eamonn and Ruth have busy careers, but always put Jack first. Last year, Ruth missed the TV Choice Awards, in which Loose Women had been nominated for Best Daytime Show, because Jack had just got a place in sixth form and she wanted to be there to go to a parents' evening. "It was very important because Jack's just gone into the sixth form," she said at the time. Ruth also couldn’t help gloating to the rest of the Loose Women, telling them: "I haven’t got a sore head this morning!" Ruth also asked Jack whether he would mind her taking part in Strictly as it would mean that she would be away from the house a lot of the time. She explained during an episode of Loose Women that if he wasn't happy with the idea, she wouldn't have taken part.

