Loose Women's Stacey Solomon celebrates son Leighton's 7th birthday in style The star is pregnant with her third child

Stacey Solomon may be busy preparing for the arrival of her third child, but this week, the Loose Women panellist made sure her youngest son, Leighton, celebrated his 7th birthday in style. The 29-year-old took both her sons and her boyfriend, Joe Swash, for the ultimate staycation at Butlin's in Bognor Regis. Taking to her Instagram page to share a snap from a day at the swimming pool, Stacey gushed in the caption: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY LEIGHTON."

"Ready to make some memories especially in your honour," she continued. "It's my favourite time - Family time. In true Leighton style... Let's do this @officialbutlins. I love you pickle. #staycation #cantwaittosplashin #splashpool #AD." The picture sees Stacey showing off her blossoming baby bump in a chic red bikini, while posing with her boys, including 11-year-old Zachary. Fans immediately rushed to post lovely comments, with one saying: "Such a beautiful family, memories that will last a lifetime." Another wrote: "Such a lovely natural picture. So nice to see x have fun."

The birthday getaway comes shortly after Stacey celebrated her baby shower with a close group of friends – and was hosted by former TOWIE star Lydia Bright. At the party, it appeared that Denise Van Outen revealed the baby's due date. She took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with Lydia Bright and Stacey, confirming her pregnant friend's baby is due in just five weeks by writing in the caption: "Only 5 weeks to go. Baby shower hosted by Lydia Bright for Stacey Solomon & friends." The message has since been changed to: "[Heart emoji] Baby shower hosted by @lydiabright for @staceysolomon & friends."

