Claudia Winkleman makes rare red carpet appearance to support husband Kris Thykier The couple have been married since 2000

She may be used to the glitz and the glamour, but Claudia Winkleman was on hand to support her husband, Kris Thykier, at the red carpet premiere of Tolkien on Monday evening. Looking rather sleek in a black coat and dark tailored trousers, the Strictly Come Dancing host appeared to be in great spirits as she posed with her man, who produced the hotly-anticipated biopic. The couple - who have been married since 2000 - rarely make red carpet appearances together and were last spotted at a BAFTA pre-party in February.

Claudia Winkleman with her husband Kris

Away from television, the TV host is a doting mother to three children - Jake, 15, Matilda, 12, and seven-year-old Arthur - whom she shares with her husband. During a chat with HELLO! last year, Claudia opened up about her family and the "chaotic" school run, "The kids wake up really early at 7am, we're all up making breakfast, do the drop off then come back and I'm back into bed," the presenter disclosed. "I feel bad and guilty for saying that."

"It's slightly chaotic," she added. "It's a bit better now that they're older. Once they start to get dressed themselves, then you're on to a winner. There was a time when I was putting on socks and shoes." However it's not all down to Claudia as her husband has his fair share to do around the house. Heaping praise on her partner, she continued: "My husband is very good at the school run, he's quite into it - so we share it. So this morning, he took my daughter and I took my youngest son."

