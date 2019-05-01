Jamie Oliver given lifetime achievement award - and wife Jools is so proud! Well done Jamie!

Jools Oliver was every inch the proud wife after Jamie Oliver was given the lifetime achievement award at the GQ Food and Drink Awards on Tuesday night. Taking to her Instagram page to share a video of the celebrity chef's speech, the mum-of-five gushed: "So unbelievable proud of my husband picking up the Life Time Achievement award at the GQ Food and Drink Awards. So well deserved, such a lovely humble human love him more than I can say." To which, Jamie replied: "Thank you Jools, you are my inspiration now get the kettle on I'm on my way back."

Jamie and Jools Oliver at the GQ Food and Drink Awards

On the night, Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia Winkleman was on hand to present Jamie the coveted accolade. The 43-year-old chef is now the youngest winner to receive the special award. Of Jamie's accolade, GQ said: "To win GQ's Lifetime Achievement Award at just 43 is testament to how much Jamie Oliver has already accomplished. And it all began at GQ, with a monthly recipe column for the modern man. Since then, the Essex boy turned father-of-five has risen to -national hero, working to change the way we cook. Celebrity chef, restaurateur, political activist, charity figurehead, is there anything he can't do?"

Fans immediately rushed to post congratulatory messages, with one saying: "Fantastic! He’s a great guy! If there were more Jamie’s in the world it’d be a great place. Congratulations." Another wrote: "Awesome!!! Congratulations, success is definitely team work. Supporting each other to reach higher levels in life and in business. The further you go, the better you'll get and it might look easy on the outside but it doesn't mean it really is." The fan added: "You've both done so much and get to enjoy it together and as a family. Such a blessing."

