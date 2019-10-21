Davina McCall opens up about clever way she balances busy career with family life The Long Lost Family presenter is a doting mother to three children

Davina McCall may have plenty of TV and fitness projects to keep her busy, but first and foremost, she will always be a doting mother to her three children. The 51-year-old, who shares daughters Holly, 17, Tilly, 15, and 12-year-old son Chester with ex-husband Matthew Robertson, is due to host a one-off special Long Lost Family Special: The Unknown Soldiers on ITV at 9pm. When asked how she manages her busy career with family life, she revealed one clever trick - going freelance.

Davina opened up about balancing work and home life

"I freelance so I can take all the school holidays off," she previously told HELLO! at a Colgate event. "Apart from today, I have taken the whole of half term off. Then I'll stop working over the whole of the Easter holidays and the whole of the summer holidays, I can basically book in work for the term times. I can maximise the amount of time I can spend with the kids - also I don't work weekends."

READ: Davina McCall reveals past addiction prepared her for marriage breakdown

TV career aside, Davina is currently working hard to get her personal trainer qualification. Giving an update, she shared: "I am still training to become a personal trainer, still training but it has ground to a halt. It's just got so busy - spoke to the guys the day before yesterday and they said that I should finish it before the end of the summer."

Loading the player...

MORE: Davina McCall hits back at critics after being 'body shamed' for weight loss photo

Despite her amazing fitness regime, Davina does like to treat herself to one particular sweet treat every now and then. "I love Banoffee pie," she confessed. "I wouldn't be able to refuse, it's my kryptonite. I just can't say no. Probably also chocolate, I am terrible with chocolate. I don't have chocolate or crisps or biscuits in the house. However, a real treat for me would probably be a workout - that feels as good to me as sweets and chocolates. I feel like I'd be doing myself a disservice if I ate that now."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.