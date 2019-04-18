Jamie Oliver's wife Jools spots her mum's modelling photo in the V&A What a picture!

Jamie Oliver's wife Jools has previously worked as a model, and we can now see where she gets her looks from! The Little Bird designer discovered an old photo of her mum Felicity modelling for Christian Dior in the V&A Museum. The picture was included in the museum's couture exhibition, and the mother-of-five couldn't contain resist sharing the gorgeous image with her social media followers. Taking to Instagram, Jools wrote: "Our beautiful mum spotted at the V&A exhibition for couture modelling Christian Dior what an amazing find. We can't wait to take her to see for herself." Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "How incredible! And what a beauty," while another said: "Oh wow, she' so beautiful." A third added: "A bit of Audrey Hepburn going on there."

Jools Oliver's mum Felicity modelled for Christian Dior

In February, Jools paid tribute to her mother on her birthday by posting a lovely picture of her with her grandchildren; Poppy, 17, Daisy, 16, ten-year-old Petal, seven-year-old Buddy, and River, two. The photo – which was uploaded on Instagram – was accompanied with the caption: "Happy happy birthday mum. So happy we all got to spend a bit of time with you today not easy getting everyone to look the same way at the same time a wonderful granny and just a wonderful mum love you xxx."

Jools Oliver's mum and her grandchildren

Jools enjoys a close relationship with her mum; she is the youngest of Felicity's three daughters with her stockbroker husband Maurice, who sadly passed away in 1997, when Jools was 22. In a previous interview with Red magazine, Jools said it was her mum who most inspires her. "She's pretty inspirational," she said. "I hope I can be as strong as her." There is no doubt that Jools is a doting mum herself, and looks after her five children a lot of the time while Jamie is away working during the week. The Little Bird designer runs a tight ship, and has previously admitted that it is a lot harder than her husband's job. Speaking on the Made by Mammas podcast, presented by TV star Zoe Hardman and PR Executive Georgia Dayton, Jools described her role as "brain numbing" and "hell on earth" while also revealing that sometimes she feels no one respects her in the household.

Jools said: "There's lots of stuff going on with me. I feel like my life is ten times more difficult, which I often tell him [Jamie]. He's like, 'Whatever', he's just been to see the Prime Minister – but I've had an issue with a bra or something with a daughter and I think, 'Well you know what, mine's worse than yours'. It's brain numbing, it's difficult. And no one really respects you in the house to be fair…" She continued: "He's respected at work – anyone who goes to work, it’s a nice environment – but it's kind of like hell on earth [for me]. I'm making it sound awful but in an honest way – it's quite hard." The mum, however, praised Jamie as a father, saying that he is a "very hands-on dad". "He is very good. He is den building, going on waters, rafting, with River doing all sort of things upside down."

