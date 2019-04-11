Jamie Oliver's wife Jools shares rare snippet into family life in Los Angeles Jamie and Jools share five children together

Jools Oliver felt very nostalgic on Thursday morning as she shared a candid throwback snap from her time in Los Angeles. The mum-of-five and her husband Jamie Oliver lived in America for a short while in 2011 when the celebrity chef filmed Jamie Oliver's U.S. Food Revolution. Taking to Instagram to post a rare picture of her four eldest children, Jools gushed in the caption: "Looking through old pictures last night and found this one look at little Buds!! We were living in LA one of the happiest times as a family that we have spent."

The lovely post comes shortly after the Olivers celebrated Daisy's 16th birthday on Wednesday. "Happy happy 16th birthday little Daisyboo," wrote the doting mum on social media. "Our number two, a bit late in the day but I had the unusual privilege of spending the whole day with you and it was lovely." She added: "I adore your company and have laughed a lot today and spent way to much time hanging out in Victoria Secret. We love you so much and look forward to celebrating properly after the exams!!!"

There's been lots to celebrate recently as Jamie and Jools' youngest daughter, Petal, turned ten last week. "Petal you are 10 wow my little best friend who still makes me laugh like no other. Wishing you the happiest day we love you," wrote Jools, while Jamie added: "Happy birthday dear little Petal Oliver – I can't believe you're ten years old. Have a great day little one. Daddy." Poppy also celebrated her 17th birthday on 18 March. The celebrity couple also share sons Buddy, eight, born in September, and River, who will turn three in August.

