Mark Hamill shares 'regret' over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby name

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill has joked about helping the Duke of Sussex pick his newborn son's name. On Wednesday afternoon, Prince Harry and Meghan introduced their little boy to the world and confirmed he is called Archie Harrison Montbatten-Windsor. Upon the name reveal, Mark took to Twitter to confess he "regretted" not making his suggestion more specific as the royal baby was named after his co-star, Harrison Ford, rather than himself.

Here's me with William & Harry pitching the idea of naming any future royal baby after their favorite #StarWars actor. Happy they chose Archie HARRISON Mountbatten-Windsor, but regret not being more specific. Should have pitched favorite #StarWars actor WHO PLAYED LUKE.🙄 pic.twitter.com/NFEy2YFIOC — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 8, 2019

Alongside a throwback snap with Prince Harry and Prince William, Mark - who played Luke Skywalker in the popular franchise - tweeted: "Here's me with William & Harry pitching the idea of naming any future royal baby after their favourite #StarWars actor. Happy they chose Archie HARRISON Mountbatten-Windsor, but regret not being more specific. Should have pitched favorite #StarWars actor WHO PLAYED LUKE." In 2016, Star Wars fans William and Harry visited production workshops and were introduced to the specialist creative teams working behind the scenes on the films.

All eyes were on baby Archie during his first photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle on Wednesday. The royal couple looked every inch the doting parents with their son at the centre of attention. Their appearance came just two days after their little bundle of joy arrived. "It's magic, it's pretty amazing," shared Meghan as her husband held their two-day-old child. "I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy." She added: "He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm." Harry then teased: "I don't know who he gets that from," with Meghan adding: "He's just been the dream so it's been a special couple of days."

