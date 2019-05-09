George Clooney explains why he can't be godfather to royal baby Archie Harrison The Clooneys are good friends of Prince Harry and Meghan

George Clooney and his wife Amal are close friends of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, so it's no wonder that bookmakers are taking bets on the Clooneys being named godparents to the royal baby. Sadly, the Oscar-winning star, who shares the same birthday as baby Archie Harrison, has explained why he won't be a godfather.

When asked if he would take on the role, George told Jimmy Kimmel Live!: "That would be a bad idea. I shouldn't be the [godfather]. I'm a father of twins, I can barely do that." Pressed further, the 58-year-old, who shares son Alexander and daughter Ella with his wife, laughed: "I'm not going to be the godfather. I promise you that. I'm fairly sure."

Loading the player...

George Clooney speaks out in defence of Meghan

The two couples are good friends and George has often spoken out in defence of Meghan. Appearing on Good Morning Britain last month, the TV star spoke about the press attention surrounding Meghan. "I think it's a little unfair at times," he said. "I've seen it when the press can turn on you for sort of ridiculous reasons and for almost nothing and it seemed to me to be a little unjust since she [Meghan] hadn't done anything except just happen to live her life."

MORE: Harry and Meghan's son isn't the first biracial royal baby

"She's a really kind and smart and intelligent young woman," George added, saying of the Sussexes: "They're a really wonderful, loving couple. Most of [the press attention] you can just shrug off and not pay attention to, but sometimes it's unkind."

Baby Archie made his debut on Wednesday

Baby Archie made his public debut on Wednesday afternoon. The two-day-old was sound asleep as he was presented to media at St George's Hall, Windsor Castle. Harry and Meghan beamed with joy as they introduced their baby boy, with the new mum saying: "It's magic, it's pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy. He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm."

MORE: Kate corrects Prince William after awkward royal baby blunder

It's not known when we'll next see Archie, but the most plausible date will be the baby's christening, which will typically take place in the next two or three months. Archie's godparents will be revealed then, but for now, fans can only guess. Paddy Power's odds on Archie's godparents include George and Amal at 6/1, David and Victoria Beckham at 12/1, Sir Elton John and Oprah Winfrey each at 25/1, and Meghan's close friend Jessica Mulroney as the clear favourite at 1/14.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.