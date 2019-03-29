Prince Harry sends sweet birthday message to this special royal fan Happy Birthday Daphne!

Prince Harry has sent the sweetest birthday card to his most devoted fan, Australian war widow Daphne Dunne. The royal fan, who is celebrating her 99th birthday on Friday, appeared delighted to receive the special message, which read: "Dear Daphne, my wife and I send our warmest wishes to you on the occasion of your 99th birthday on Friday." The card continued: "We hope you have a wonderful celebration surrounded by family and friends and that you've managed to escape hospital."

"Congratulations on reaching this important and impressive milestone before your centenary year next year. Happy Birthday Daphne. Best wishes, Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex," the message concluded. The Prince has met Ms Dunne three times, the first in 2015 and then again in 2017. Last year during the Australian royal tour, Harry introduced his wife Meghan to Daphne outside the Royal Opera House.

"I'm going to get my wife to come here and say hello," Harry told her. Chatting to Daphne, the former actress gushed: "I'm so happy to finally meet you, I've heard so much about you." The pair spent a few minutes with her before telling her to enjoy the rest of her day, with Meghan adding: "Hopefully the next time we see you we'll have our little one with us."

Ms Dunne's daughter revealed has revealed Daphne is suffering from a serious illness but the note from the royals have brightened up her spirits. "Meghan and Harry have gotten mum through this terrible illness she's had," her daughter told the Today Show. "She's still very unwell and I think the card they've sent means so much. I think it will be the thing that gets her through."

