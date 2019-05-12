Holly Willoughby shares rare photo of son Harry as he celebrates milestone birthday Happy birthday Harry!

Holly Willoughby has been a mum for a decade! The This Morning host's oldest child Harry, turned ten on Saturday, and the TV star couldn't help but reflect on how much her life had changed for the better since his arrival. On Sunday, the doting mum took to Instagram to share a candid picture of her little boy running into the sea during their recent holiday, and wrote in the caption: "Yesterday Harry turned 10... can’t believe it’s been a decade since he arrived into this world and changed it for the better in every way... Love you so much Harry... Happy birthday." Holly's fans were quick to comment with one writing: "Fab pic! Happy birthday Harry," while another one reflected: "10! Blimey! Too quick, happy birthday to him."

Holly Willoughby's son Harry turned ten over the weekend

While Holly's accreditations include being a presenter of an award-winning daytime show, a fashion icon and brand ambassador, the 38-year-old cites motherhood as her most favourite job. Talking to HELLO!, the star said: "All I ever wanted to do was to be a mum," she said. "It wasn’t like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I’m going to be this big career girl'. Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt." As well as Harry, Holly also shares eight-year-old daughter Belle and four-year-old son Chester with husband Dan Baldwin, who she met while working as a presenter on The Ministry of Mayhem.

Speaking about balancing her hectic career with her three children she said: "Essentially I just have a job and children, though. I have the same issues as the next person, but I do feel very lucky that I’ve been blessed with three lovely children and that I look forward to going to work, because I know a lot of people don't feel like that. If I’m going to get up and leave the kids in the morning then it has to be for something that I care about, or feel passionately about – and I’m lucky to be able to do that."

