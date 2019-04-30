Holly Willoughby shares never-before-seen photo with Keith Lemon to mark special occasion Happy birthday Keith!

Holly Willoughby and Keith Lemon are great friends, and have the best of times working together on Celebrity Juice. And on Tuesday, the This Morning host was one of the first to wish Keith many happy returns on his birthday. Taking to Instagram, Holly shared a lovely picture of the pair sitting outside in the sunshine, and wrote in the caption: "Happy birthday to this bundle of loveable naughtiness ... @keithlemon." Keith's other celebrity friends also paid tribute to him, including Emma Bunton. The Spice Girl shared a picture on Instagram Stories of the pair bouncing on a bed to mark his big day.

Keith – whose real name is Leigh Francis – couldn’t be more different to his alter-ego when the cameras are off. A doting family man, there is no doubt that he will be spoilt by his wife and two young children on his birthday. The Through the Keyhole presenter married his sweetheart Jill in October 2002 at Allerton Castle in North Yorkshire. The couple went on to welcome two daughters, Matilda and Dolly, who are kept out of the public eye.

Keith is known to be 'Leigh' when he is wearing his long hair up, while 'Keith' always has a hat on. While he prefers to be in character for work, the TV star previously revealed that Jill managed to convince him to collect the Best Digital Programme award for Celebrity Juice as himself. "I promised her Keith wouldn't be there so we could just have a bit of time on our own being normal," he told The Sun. "You can tell it's me instead of Keith because I've got my hair tied back into a tiny bun." He added: "My executive producer, Leon Wilson, said it feels like I'm coming out! But I won't be doing it again. I don't want anyone to know who I really am – I prefer being Keith. Everyone goes a bit weird when it's just me."

