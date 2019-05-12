Robbie Williams' baby daughter Coco is all grown up as she hits new milestone What a sweet baby!

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field are the doting parents to three young children, and their youngest, Coco, is quickly catching up with her older siblings! On Saturday, Ayda shared a gorgeous family photo from their day spent on the beach, which featured Coco sitting up all by herself as her older sister Teddy wrapped her arm around her. In the background, their brother Charlie is seen heading towards the sea, while Robbie is sat next to his daughters on a blanket. The candid photo was met with a mass of comments from fans, with one writing: "Aww, what a cute family photo," while another observed: "Aww, look at Teddy protecting Coco, how sweet! You have a lovely little family." A third added: "She's sitting up? She's growing up too fast!"

Robbie Williams and his three children

No doubt Ayda will be spoilt by her three children on Sunday as the family celebrate Mother's Day. The celebrity couple are protective of their children's privacy, so while they occasionally share candid pictures of them on social media, they never show their faces. Robbie explained their decision to do this shortly after oldest daughter Teddy was born. During an appearance on Loose Women, the Angels singer told the panel: "We never show their faces, it's really important to us. We're really proud and we want to share absolutely everything but there's a law in this country that they can't put pictures up of kids in the papers unless you're posting their faces."

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field arrive at Princess Eugenie's wedding

In September, Robbie and Ayda surprised their fans after announcing that they had secretly welcomed a new addition to their family via a surrogate. Shortly after her arrival, Robbie opened up about their new addition, and how different his newborn was to his other children. "Coco is the most chilled baby I've ever known," he told The Sun, before speaking about the differences with his third child. "It's funny. The first baby you have, 'Shh, it's sleeping,' then you hear someone coming in that closes the door and you run downstairs and you go, 'Shh! The baby!' Then the third one, the television's on, the kids are playing, the dogs are barking, the baby stays asleep and the world doesn't end."

Robbie and Ayda Field are the proud parents of Teddy, Charlie and Coco

The doting dad added that Teddy and Charlie were both besotted with their baby sister. Talking to The Mirror, he said: "The kids, there's no jealousy, there's just lots of love. Teddy wants to feed her all the time and cuddle her all the time." Robbie added of Coco: "We keep waiting for her to be a nightmare, but so far she hasn't done anything other than sleep, drink and occasionally smile and then get confused about what she's doing."

