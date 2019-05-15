Loose Women star Andrea McLean 'devastated' after her husband beats her at this… "I'm ruined. Ruined"

Loose Women star Andrea McLean has spent months training to run the Vitality London 10k race at the end of May. But after months of "slog" and hard work, Andrea has revealed her devastation after her husband, Neil, completed a practice race with no training at all.

Andrea and husband Neil

The 49-year-old shared an exasperated video on Instagram, asking her fans if she is "overreacting" because she feels annoyed that Neil was easily able to complete a 10k run. "The video says it all. I am DEVASTATED!! Am I over reacting? I don’t think I’m over reacting..." she captioned the clip.

"I have literally trained for MONTHS to be able to run 10k and was SO PROUD of myself for doing it yesterday. I even high-fived myself in the street for God’s sake! And Nick decides, out of NOWHERE, to go for a run, and JUST LIKE THAT RUNS 10k??!! What the actual #%$$!! No! No! That’s not right!

"What about the training? The building up? The hating every second of it but doing it because it’s for a good cause, and is good for me and ok, I’m kinda starting to like it now after MONTHS OF SLOG - and just like that, just like that, “Oooh I think I’ll run 10k” and he just DOES IT? I’m ruined. Ruined."

But finding the silver lining, Andrea has set herself a new challenge after being outdone by her husband. She added: "Right. I’m going learn how to do it FASTER than him. Maybe not right now, but someday. . But for now I’m going to have wine."

One thing her husband can't take away from her though is the fact she is celebrating her book, Confessions of a Menopausal Woman, being number one in female biographies on Amazon and number three in best-selling books on Amazon. Sharing her happy news with fans on Monday, Andrea added: "I can't tell you how much that means to me, so, so, so much. Just to know that everyone has got behind it makes me so, so, happy. So thank you."

