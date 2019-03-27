Loose Women's Andrea McLean proudly welcomes new family member Congratulations!

Loose Women host Andrea McLean has revealed a gorgeous new family member - her new rescue puppy Miley! The 49-year-old presenter shared a photograph of the perfect pooch on her This Girl Is On Fire Instagram account on Wednesday, writing alongside it: "It's fair to say we're madly in love with Miley already [loved-up smiley emoji]." Her fans couldn't cope with the cuteness, with one writing: "What a treasure!! So happy you rescued her. She is absolutely gorgeous." Another wrote: "Ahhhhh, I’m glad you saw the light and got another gorgeous pooch," while a third added: "Awwww gorgeous fur baby, well done Andrea. Fantastic xx."

Last November, Andrea had to be comforted by her Loose Women co-stars after opening up about the death of her dog Jackson. She said: "I can't believe it, my dog Jackson died. Gosh, I didn’t think I would get upset. It happened a couple of weeks ago. He was a huge part of our life. A dog is a member of your family." Andrea then went on to talk about the impact Jackson had on her life, and how he had been "the man in my life."

Following the show, Andrea took to Instagram to pay tribute to Jackson, and explained that she hadn’t spoken about his death until now as it was "too raw and too awful to say out loud." She wrote about how Jackson had been her "loyal, loving friend," and that their "home is not the same without him."

We can't wait to see Andrea's updates on little Miley and watch her grow!

