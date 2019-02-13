Loose Women's Andrea McLean not impressed after husband makes big error Uh, oh Nick – run!

Loose Women panellist Andrea McLean got her social media followers talking on Tuesday after sharing her husband Nick Feeney's fatal error ahead of Valentine's Day. The TV star revealed that Nick had admitted to have decided against buying her some flowers from the supermarket because they were too expensive. In a lengthy post, Andrea said: "Omg, so this just happened. Mr. F popped to the local supermarket to get some bits, and when he got back, told me about these AMAZING Valentine's Day flowers that I would have loved, they were SO beautiful, but wow, SO EXPENSIVE so he didn’t buy them."

Andrea McLean spoke about husband Nick's Valentine's Day error

Andrea went on to say that after Nick realised that she wasn’t impressed with his confession, "he was off out the door so fast he almost lost a shoe." The mum-of-two continued: "I don’t think I was being unreasonable to slow blink and point out this schoolboy error – do you?" Accompanying Andrea's post was a video featuring the pair, and Nick revealed at the end that he had come back from a second supermarket trip with the flowers. "Here are the flowers that you were guilt-shamed into buying," she joked. Andrea then went on to ask her followers about their own experiences with Valentine's Day errors, prompting a mass discussion in the comments section.

EXCLUSIVE: Richard Gere just revealed son's very traditional name - and we love it!

Andrea and Nick got married in 2017

Andrea recently spoke to HELLO! about Nick's attitude towards Valentine's Day, and admitted that she would be "devastated" if Nick forgot to get her anything. She said: "We always give cards and a little token, a little something," on 14 February. "He's not a big gesture kind of guy, which I'm quite pleased about because I don't know how I would react to big gestures. I think I'd just feel awkward and embarrassed. Saying that, I would be devastated if I didn't get a card and a bunch of flowers. I would be devastated. Because you're supposed to get a bunch of flowers on Valentine's Day, and even if that's all you get, I'm happy with that. I know it's a cliché and I know everyone else is getting a bunch of flowers. I don't like excuses – not necessarily by him but by men – can't I buy you roses the day after because they're cheaper? No, spend the money, buy a bunch of roses!"

READ: Strictly Come Dancing professional confirm they are leaving after eight years

Andrea admitted she would be devastated if Nick forgot to get her anything for Valentine's Day

In November, Andrea and Nick celebrated their first wedding anniversary. The pair tied the knot after four years of dating, and live together in Surrey. Just before they got married, Andrea told HELLO!: "I never thought I'd feel like this again, that I'd fall in love and get the chance to start a new life. It's been a revelation to him too. And because we make each other so happy, it's changed our lives. So many people have commented on how much more positive I've become since I met him. Thanks to Nick, I'm no longer looking backwards, I'm looking forwards."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.