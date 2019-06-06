Strictly star Karen Clifton shares personal snaps with boyfriend David to mark special day A very happy birthday David!

Karen Clifton has paid a sweet tribute to her boyfriend David Webb for one very special reason; to celebrate his birthday! The Strictly Come Dancing professional shared a candid shot of David enjoying a glass of white wine outside on a summer's day along with photos of the pair posing with Snapchat filters and captioned the snaps: "Happy birthday my [love heart emoji]." Her fans were also quick to send David plenty of birthday wishes!

Happy Birthday David!

Karen and David, who have been together for over a year, often share snaps of one another on social media, and have a shared Instagram account to share the adventures of their two dogs, Marley and Betty. The opera singer recently posted a touching tribute to Karen after she finished the Strictly Professionals tour, writing: "All In just 1 month!! And I meant 35 Shows!! Absolutely in awe of this incredible, strong, resilient, fierce, beautiful and dedicated artist. You never cease to amaze me. Huge Congrats to all the team on the ‘Strictly The Professionals Tour’ on the stage and behind it. Have a great final show. You all deserve a well earned rest."

Karen shared hilarious personal snaps

READ: Celebrity Gogglebox confirms Strictly star for new series – see the full line-up

It appears that David is very much part of the Strictly family as he is often pictured hanging out with his girlfriend Karen, Gorka Marquez, Giovanni Pernice, Neil Jones, Pasha Kovalev and Nadiya Bychkova. Back in late May, Gorka revealed that they were hanging out together with a photo from Cardiff, which Karen and David later reposted. Karen was previously married to fellow Strictly performer Kevin Clifton, who is currently in a relationship with Stacey Dooley. While keeping their relationship private, the pair were recently spotted stepping out hand-in-hand for a stroll around London.

READ: The sweet photo that proves Karen Clifton's boyfriend David Webb is officially part of the Strictly family