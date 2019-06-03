Karen Clifton's boyfriend David Webb pays the sweetest tribute following Strictly tour This will melt your heart!

Strictly Come Dancing star Karen Clifton is one lucky lady! The professional dancer has been praised by her boyfriend David Webb after completing her latest tour with her fellow Strictly pros. Alongside a snap of the loved-up couple and some statistics, the opera singer wrote in the caption: All in just one month!! And I meant 35 Shows!! Absolutely in awe of this incredible, strong, resilient, fierce, beautiful and dedicated artist. You never cease to amaze me." He added: "Huge Congrats to all the team on the 'Strictly The Professionals Tour' on the stage and behind it. Have a great final show. You all deserve a well-earned rest. Dx."

Karen's friend and fellow pro Katya Jones quickly responded with: "She's coming home!" To which a delighted David replied: "YAAAAS!!! Can't wait! Have a safe trip home too you and see you on the [ship] if not before!! Xx." [sic] Following the last show, Karen took to Instagram to thank fans for their ongoing support over the past few weeks. "It's our last show today. Want to say a big thank you to every single person on this stage for bringing such happiness, fun, talent, energy and all their love to every single performance," she said.

"We have all shown how much love we have for our art and I've grown to love every single one of you even more," the star added. "To our fans who are always supporting us... thank you from the bottom of our hearts. To our family and friends who never stop believing in us. Hope we made you proud." Meanwhile, it seems David is very much part of the Strictly family as he is often pictured hanging out with his girlfriend Karen, Gorka Marquez, Giovanni Pernice, Neil Jones, Pasha Kovalev and Nadiya Bychkova. The couple, who confirmed their romance over the festive period, have been together for over a year after Karen split from ex-husband Kevin Clifton. Her ex is now in a relationship with his Strictly celebrity partner Stacey Dooley.

