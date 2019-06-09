Stacey Solomon shares gorgeous new photo of baby Rex and his big brother The Loose Women panellist is one proud mum!

Over the weekend, Stacey Solomon has continued to update her fans across social media on her newborn son Rex, who she welcomed last month. The Loose Women panellist has been praised for posting relatable postpartum stories and candid pictures of motherhood, and most recently uploaded a gorgeous image of herself looking after Rex in the middle of the night. In the photo, Stacey was tending to her baby son as her middle child, Leighton, slept next to them. The star simply captioned the photo: "Saturday nights."

Stacey Solomon and her sons Rex and Leighton

Stacey is also mum to oldest son Zachary, and her two boys have been doting on their baby brother ever since he was born. Stacey had decided to keep her baby son's name a secret until the day of her due date, when she revealed his chosen moniker on Instagram and the sweet meaning behind it. The former X Factor finalist and her boyfriend Joe Swash had decided to name their first child together Rex Toby Francis Swash. Stacey shared a black-and-white photo of their baby and wrote next to it: "Rex Toby Francis Swash. Due today, born 23.05.2019 on my Mummy's birthday. Rex because our boys think he sounds like a T-Rex. Francis is Joe's Nanna's name and Toby is my Nanna's name. It's taken us this long to announce the name because for some strange, probably hormone and post birth related, reason I didn't want to do it until his official due date."

Stacey and Joe Swash named their baby Rex Toby Francis

Two weeks after the birth, fans started guessing the baby's name, after Stacey appeared to let slip the moniker on Instagram. One eagle-eyed follower revealed that the mother-of-three uploaded a story on her account, in which she called her baby Rexi. Upon noticing her mistake, the former X Factor star deleted the post immediately.

Since his arrival, Rex has been inundated with visitors from Stacey and Joe's family, along with Stacey's Loose Women co-stars Nadia Sawalha and Jane Moore. The pair went to see Stacey and Rex on Thursday afternoon, and shared some lovely pictures from the visit on social media. Nadia posted a picture of herself rocking Stacey's baby in her arms on Instagram Stories, and wrote net to it: "Look who's aunties came to visit. He loved his cuddles and mummy loved the catch up."

