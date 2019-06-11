Strictly's Chizzy Akudolu PLEADS with fans for help after losing passport ahead of family wedding The star's brother is getting married on Wednesday

Strictly Come Dancing's Chizzy Akudolu is in hot water after misplacing her passport whilst travelling to Punta Cana to attend her brother’s wedding. Upon realising her loss and being sent back to the UK, the actress took to Twitter to desperately ask her fans for help.

"Guys, I need a favour. Need a Retweet like I've never needed one before! I travelled to Punta Cana airport yesterday and either lost my passport there or at Gatwick. Got immediately sent back home so if anyone finds it, please, please get in touch. Many thanks. PLEASE RETWEET," she told her fans.

The star, who was partnered with Pasha Kovalev during the 2017 series, then explained that the reason for her travel was very important. "Thanks to all who have retweeted. My brother gets married tomorrow so I’m off to throw myself at the mercy of @HM_Passport," she wrote.

The star's post has received over 3,000 retweets and an overwhelming amount of supportive messages. "Fingers crossed for you and best wishes to your brother and his soon-to-be wife," a fan wrote, whilst another one said: "I am crossing everything that they can sort it for you so that you make the wedding x".

Other followers took matters into their own hands and directly tweeted Her Majesty's Passport Office. "Toes crossed! Good morning, @HM_Passport please be nice to Ms Akudolu. Thank you."

Chizzy's celebrity friends have also rallied around to help, including Strictly professional dancer Katya Jones, who retweeted her plea and told her followers: "HELP! HELP! Urgent! @Gatwick_Airport."