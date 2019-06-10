David and Victoria Beckham celebrate special family occasion What a lovely family!

Over the weekend, David and Victoria Beckham enjoyed spending quality time together as they attended the christening of the newest addition to their family – niece Tabatha. Victoria's brother Christian and his wife Emma welcomed the little girl in April, and the former Spice Girl has been besotted with the baby, regularly sharing sweet photos of her on social media. On the special day, Victoria shared a lovely family photo of Christian and Emma with their three sons and Tabatha in church, and wrote: "Baby Tabatha's christening. Kisses, family time." The mother-of-four also posted a picture of her parents Jackie and Tony Adams, with her middle son Romeo, 16. "Is @romeobeckham getting super tall, or are my parents shrinking?" she wrote next to the snap.

Victoria is the oldest among her three siblings. As well as Christian, she has a younger sister called Louise, who has four children who are similar ages to hers. The fashion designer recently reminisced about her idyllic childhood and her fond memories of watching her mum's dinner parties with her brother and sister when they were growing up. She told Vogue: "We weren't allowed to attend so we'd sit and watch. Mum had blonde hair and shoulder pads, there was a lot of velvet, nipped-in waists and 15-denier tights. She was properly dressed for dinner."

The star added that her parents were her biggest cheerleaders. "My family brought me up telling me I could achieve absolutely anything. Whenever I said I can't do it, my dad, he just wouldn’t hear it. He'd say, 'what do you mean you can't do it? Why? Why?' And so I do that to my own children as well."

David and Victoria have recently returned to the UK after going away to Miami during the half term holidays. The couple both shared a number of happy pics from the holiday on their Instagram Stories, as did sons Romeo and Cruz. Proud dad David also posted a sweet family shot on his main account last Sunday, writing: "Thank you Miami what a beautiful week, creating special memories and so excited @intermiamicf… so many more to come." The family's holiday coincided with David's visit to new club Inter Miami CF's academy, which he also happily shared with fans on social media. The family got up to all sorts of fun activities during their break, including fishing, swimming, going on boat rides and even trying out jet skiing.

