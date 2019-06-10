Karen Clifton shows off her fabulous physique as she enjoys break from Strictly commitments Doesn't she look great?

Karen Clifton is making the most of her break before she jumps onto her next project. The Strictly Come Dancing star, who recently finished her tour with her fellow Strictly professionals, took to Instagram to post a lovely snap with her pet dogs, Betty and Marley, whilst relaxing in the sun. "Betty's camera angle is on fleek...," she captioned the picture, which showed the pro dancer flaunt her amazing physique.

Many of Karen's friends and fans were quick to heap praise on her amazing appearance, with Louise Redknapp simply writing: "Abs [red heart emoji]." One follower said: "Karen, your stomach muscles are ridiculous babe!! You could grate cheese on that bad boy #stomachenvy." A third post read: "Your figure is unreal." Another fan remarked: "Looking beautiful Karen and great pic of your little family."

The Instagram post comes shortly after Karen celebrated her boyfriend David Webb's birthday. The pro dancer uploaded a candid shot of David enjoying a glass of white wine outside on a sunny day along with photos of the pair posing with Snapchat filters and captioned the snaps: "Happy birthday my [love heart emoji]." Meanwhile, her opera singer beau recently shared a touching tribute to Karen after she finished the Strictly Professionals tour, writing: "All in just 1 month!! And I meant 35 Shows!! Absolutely in awe of this incredible, strong, resilient, fierce, beautiful and dedicated artist."

"You never cease to amaze me," he added. "Huge Congrats to all the team on the 'Strictly The Professionals Tour' on the stage and behind it. Have a great final show. You all deserve a well-earned rest." The couple, who confirmed their romance over the festive period, have been together for over a year after Karen split from ex-husband Kevin Clifton. Her ex is now in a relationship with his Strictly celebrity partner Stacey Dooley.

