Jennifer Garner moves her famous friends and fans to tears with emotional video This is lovely!

Jennifer Garner touched many people on Sunday after posting a moving message on her Instagram page. The Hollywood star shared a clip from the movie Love, Simon, in which she played the mother of a teenage son who comes out to his parents on Christmas morning. Jennifer posted the emotional scene, in which her character tells Simon that he "deserves to exhale" and that he can now be "more you than you have been in a very long time." Alongside the footage, Jennifer wrote: "Everyone coming out deserves to exhale. To be more you. Because you deserve everything you want. Thank you, @gregberlanti, for gifting me with this scene, I’ve never been more proud. #lovesimon#simonvsthehomosapiensagenda#pride."

Jennifer Garner posted a moving scene from the movie Love, Simon

The touching message struck a chord with many of Jennifer's followers, who were quick to comment on her post. "This scene made me cry," one admitted, while another wrote: "Favourite movie of all time! You made me cry so hard! You were perfect!" Jennifer's famous friends also had their say. Eva Longoria wrote: "Urgh, love this movie and love this scene." Reese Wetherspoon posted: "Wonderful," alongside a series of rainbow emojis. Dancer James Whiteside added a crying emoji, and wrote: "You really got me with this one."

MORE: David and Victoria Beckham celebrate special family occasion

Jennifer often uses her platform to help raise awareness of important issues and causes close to her heart. Last week, Ben Affleck's ex-wife posted a video about saving the bees. The star also talks a lot about mental health and highlights the work of the many charities that she supports, including Save the Children.

Jennifer and her three children on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

While Jennifer is very open on her social media account, the star prefers to keep her family life out of the spotlight, and rarely shares pictures of her three children, who she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck. The actress has previously spoken out about the privacy battle she and many other Hollywood stars went to court about, which helped ensure that the paparazzi kept their distance from their children after they were constantly getting hounded on a daily basis.

READ: Meryl Streep steals the show as Big Little Lies season two begins

The star opened up about the experience while talking on David Tennant's podcast, and explained that with the help of Halle Berry they managed to change the law. Jennifer also revealed that during the inquest – which saw the law change so that paparazzi now have to wait in line – her daughter, who was six at the time, got up and spoke about the experience from a child's perspective. The actress recalled: "We had all the law makers and police officers and people who help us enforce the law and come over to our house. And then my daughter got up and made a speech – which nobody has ever seen – but about the experience, I think she was about six, and the experience of being a little girl and what it's like from a kid's perspective. And that was one of those proudest ever moments in your life for her to be so articulate about it."