Gordon Ramsay embarrasses daughter in latest TV appearance This is too funny!

Gordon Ramsay is notorious for his no-nonsense persona, and isn't afraid to say what he thinks. However, the TV chef also has a far softer side, especially when it comes to his children. The Hell's Kitchen star proved just that in a hilarious new clip taken from the new series of CBBC show Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch, where he was accused of being an embarrassing dad by his youngest daughter Matlida, 16. Gordon shared the scene on his Instagram account, which was filmed out in their home in LA last summer. In the footage, the family were visited by actress Victoria Baldesarra, who had stopped by to give Gordon's son Jack some acting tips. However, Gordon kept interrupting, resulting in his wife Tana coming along to take him away. "Mum to the rescue, he's so embarrassing," Tilly said.

Gordon Ramsay embarrassed his daughter Tilly in a hilarious TV clip

Since the popular TV series was filmed, there have been a lot of changes in the Ramsay family – most notably the arrival of baby Oscar. Gordon and Tana kept their pregnancy news a secret until New Year's Day, and welcomed their fifth child just four months later. Oscar is no doubt doted on by the entire family, and even has his own Instagram account, which is run by his sister Tilly. Most recently, Tilly shared a cute video of Oscar smiling as he sat in his baby chair, which resulted in many fans commenting on just how much he looked like his dad. Oscar is very well travelled already too, and has already been abroad to Venice with his parents.

MORE: Jennifer Garner moves her famous friends and fans to tears in latest video

Gordon and Tana Ramsay with their four oldest children

Gordon and Tana are also parents to Megan, 21, and 19-year-old twins Holly and Jack. The celebrity couple worked hard to ensure that their four oldest children had as normal a childhood as possible, and Gordon has admitted that they have been strict with privileges such as allowing their children to fly first class. He has also said that he wouldn't leave his fortune to them in his will, as he wants them to work for their money.

READ: The sweet way Prince George made Meghan Markle laugh at Trooping the Colour

Out of all of his children, Tilly is the one that is following the most in Gordon's footsteps. As well as being the star of Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch – which focuses on her cooking new recipes for her family – Tilly has also had her own book out under the same name, and has made several TV appearances on This Morning to show off her cooking skills. Gordon previously told HELLO! that Tilly was interested in cooking from a young age. He said of his daughter: "She's only 16, she started cooking when she was six so whilst all their mates were getting iPads and iPhones I bought them onions and so they understand not to waste food. She will be picking my eyes out one day I am sure."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.