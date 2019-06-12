EastEnders’ Patsy Palmer shares rare new snap featuring husband at special family event Looks like they have a lot to celebrate!

Patsy Palmer shared a behind-the-scenes photo with her fans on Instagram on Tuesday that gave a rare glimpse into an important moment in the star's family life.

The actress, who lives in Malibu, California, posted a black and white picture that showed her daughter Emilia, walking away from the camera in a floral dress and graduation cap. In case there was any doubt what the picture was commemorating, she added the caption: "Bye bye school life..." with four raised hand emoji and three dancing ladies.

Patsy doesn't often share photos that include her husband Richard and their sons

While 18 year olds in the UK are more likely to slink off to the pub after their last exam, in America, traditional graduation ceremonies mark the end of high school, and Patsy was clearly proud to be a part of this rite of passage.

But that's not all the 47-year-old has to celebrate. She'll be heading for London soon to film for an upcoming EastEnders storyline that should have viewers feeling nostalgic. The actress played the iconic role of Bianca Jackson from 1993 to 1999 and again from 2008 to 2014. She's one of the soap's best-loved characters, not least for her tempestuous relationship with Ricky, played by Sid Owen.

Emilia has done some modelling and is friends with Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber

The show's new Executive Producer Jon Sen said last month, "When I joined the show in January, bringing Bianca Jackson back to the square was high on my wish list. I'm thrilled to announce that Pasty's agreed to return to reprise her iconic creation in a blistering storyline that will grip fans this autumn… I simply cannot wait."

Patsy has two other children with her husband Richard Merkell: Bertie, born in 2010 and Fenton, born in 2000. Charley, her son by her first husband, boxer Alfie Rothwell, is 27 and has followed his mum into acting. While the rest of the family moved to America in 2014, he's remained in the UK, but should be all set for a mother-son reunion soon.

