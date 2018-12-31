Patsy Palmer's daughter, 17, lands the cover of Tatler! And she looks incredible The 17-year-old grew up in LA and is friends with Cindy Crawford's daughter, Kaia Gerber

Patsy Palmer's daughter, 17-year-old Emilia Merkell, has landed her first cover of Tatler and she looks utterly stunning. Having grown up in Los Angeles, the aspiring model is featured as part of the Young British Hollywood issue and looks like a total natural on the glossy pages of the historic publication.

Photographed on the cover alongside a range of other stars set to be big in 2019, she can be seen wearing an ultra glamorous black sequin playsuit by Saint Laurent from the SS19 collection. The suit featured a zip-down neckline and voluminous, frilled shoulders and the look was styled by Style Editor, Sophie Pera. Amping the look up further, Pera selected incredible peep-toe copper towering platforms that featured silk knots, ankle ties and metallic patterned soles to complete the look.

Given a photoshoot on her own inside the magazine, Emilia is seen looking nonchalant while in a classic American diner. Slouching back on a booth, she's seen wearing a classic black tuxedo jacket with a white shirt and blue denim mom jeans and the same amazing shoes from the cover.

Patsy Palmer moved her family to Los Angeles in 2014 to experience living state-side and her children certainly took to the lifestyle. Emilia attends Malibu High School and is friends with Cindy Crawford's supermodel daughter, Kaia Gerber, and both her brothers are known names. Her oldest brother, Charley Palmer Rothwell, 26 is an actor and has appeared in films including Dunkirk and Darkest Hour, while her brother Fenton, 18, is also an aspiring model.

Speaking of her time in America, Emilia says in the publication's interview: "I don’t really feel like I lived in England; I was still a baby when I was there. LA is where I’ve spent my formative years."

She also revealed that she found it hard to watch her mum in EastEnders, saying: "I did used to get upset watching her - I thought it was too weird." However, she has admitted although she wants to break the modelling industry she wouldn't rule out acting either.

