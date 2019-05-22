Tamzin Outhwaite shares post about being 'brutally broken' ahead of ex-husband Tom Ellis' wedding The former couple went their separate ways in 2013

EastEnders actress Tamzin Outhwaite has shared a post about being "brutally broken" as her ex-husband Tom Ellis prepares to remarry. The former couple divorced in 2014 after he admitted being unfaithful to her. Tom, 40, is now engaged to screenwriter Meaghan Oppenheimer, 33. On Wednesday, Tamzin posted a quote from Keanu Reeves, which read: "If you have been brutally broken but still have the courage to be gentle to other living beings, then you're a bad ass with a heart of an angel." In the caption, Tamzin simply wrote: "Amen".

The candid post comes just weeks after Tamzin gushed over her boyfriend Tom Child in an Instagram post. "Today, and most days to be honest, I feel like a very lucky girl. I mean look at you," she said in a selfie. "Thank you @tc_childie for reminding me to breathe, for making me laugh outrageously, and for being the most brilliant wing man . You rock. #nomakeup #nofilter #nomessage."

Welsh actor Tom began dating screenwriter Meaghan in 2016, two years after his divorce from Tamzin. The former couple shares two daughters - ten-year-old Marnie and six-year-old Florence. They married in 2006 a year after being introduced by mutual friend James McAvoy. Tamzin was granted a divorce from Miranda star Tom in April 2014 after he admitted committing adultery.

In an interview with Essentials magazine in 2015, Tamzin hinted the breakdown of their marriage was down to more than a single mistake. "I wouldn't not be with my husband over a one-night stand is all I'll say," she explained, adding: "I will tell them exactly what happened and it will come from me. He's still their dad and they still have a relationship."

