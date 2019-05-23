Patsy Palmer's return to EastEnders CONFIRMED – all the details Rickaaaaaaay!

Patsy Palmer is bringing back her iconic EastEnders character, Bianca Jackson. The red haired star, who currently lives in Los Angeles with her family, will revive the popular role later this year after a five-year break from the BBC hit soap, the show has confirmed.

Jon Sen, Executive Producer said: "When I joined the show in January, bringing Bianca Jackson back to the Square was high on my wish-list. I'm thrilled to announce that Patsy's agreed to return to reprise her iconic creation in a blistering storyline that will grip fans this autumn. There is no one more excited than me to see her step back into Albert Square again. I simply cannot wait."

Patsy is due to start filming in the next few weeks

Patsy's mouthy character will return with her troubled daughter Tiffany, played by Maisie Smith, and the duo are set to start filming in the coming weeks. Patsy's return will be a short stint, it has been confirmed.

Despite news breaking about their return on Wednesday, both actresses have remained silent on social media, choosing to post family videos and snaps instead.

Patsy Palmer joined the show in 1993

Patsy, 46, moved her family to Los Angeles in 2014 to experience living state-side and her children certainly took to the lifestyle. Emilia attends Malibu High School and is friends with Cindy Crawford's supermodel daughter, Kaia Gerber, and both her brothers are known names. Her oldest brother, Charley Palmer Rothwell, 26 is an actor and has appeared in films including Dunkirk and Darkest Hour, while her brother Fenton, 18, is also an aspiring model.

Earlier this year, the actress' daughter Emilia landed her first cover of Tatler and she looked utterly stunning. Having grown up in Los Angeles, the aspiring model was featured as part of the Young British Hollywood issue and looked like a total natural on the glossy pages of the historic publication.

Speaking of her time in America, Emilia told the publication: "I don't really feel like I lived in England; I was still a baby when I was there. LA is where I’ve spent my formative years."

She also revealed that she found it hard to watch her mum in EastEnders, saying: "I did used to get upset watching her - I thought it was too weird." However, she has admitted although she wants to break the modelling industry she wouldn't rule out acting either.