Kate Middleton's brother James DEVASTATED after unique bike stolen

James Middleton has taken to Instagram to reveal the sad news that his special dog bike has been stolen, and requesting for it to be returned. The brother of the Duchess of Cambridge used the bike to travel with his pet pooches, Ella, Zulu, Inka, Luna and Mabel. Sharing several photos of the bike, he captioned the post: "Sadly my Dog Bike got stolen - Ella & Co are devastated - taking the dogs out on the bike brings me so much joy and to all those we meet on the way. There is CCTV which is being investigated but would love to find it... please spread the word and if this reaches 15k likes I will make a donation to our neighbours @battersea dog & cat home in support of their wonderful work who’s residents have lost more than just a bike!"

Ben Fogle was among those who reached out to him following the news, replying to his post: "That is terrible. We’ll spread the news and help you get it back." Another follower wrote: "Aw sorry to hear that!! I truly hope you will have your bike back! I love the pictures of you and the dogs on it." A third person pointed out how distinctive the bike was, writing: "Such a noticeable bike. Like where he/she going with it...?"

James is a huge dog lover, and recently posted about how his pets helped him to combat loneliness. Sharing a photo of himself and his pet dog in the snow during a skiing holiday, he wrote: "I've been in that angst of loneliness, where you're really alone in the universe. Luckily for me I had my dogs." The 31-year-old has previously been vocal about his struggle with depression, and wrote an article about it for the Daily Mail. It read: "I couldn’t communicate, even with those I loved best: my family and close friends. Their anxious texts grew more insistent by the day, yet they went unanswered as I sank progressively deeper into a morass of despair."

