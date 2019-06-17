Kate Middleton's brother James shares very unique Father's Day post How beautiful is this photo?

The Duchess of Cambridge's brother James Middleton has posted a lovely photo to mark Father's Day. Rather than sharing a snap of his own dad Michael Middleton, the 32-year-old uploaded one of his gorgeous black English Cocker Spaniels. "Happy Father's Day to all the Dog Dads out there! (And of course the regular dads!)," he wrote in the caption. The post comes over two months after James uploaded another picture of adorable dogs on Mother's Day. He captioned the shot: "Happy Mother's Day Ella. 11 beautiful pups: Inka, Luna, Zulu, Rafa, Cuba, Lupo, Juno, Teddy, Otto, Caper!"

Although James has had his Instagram account since 2013, the British entrepreneur made it public a few months ago for fans to see. He appears to be quite the animal lover and very outdoorsy in his feed, which also features a photo of his other sister Pippa after they cycled over 3,000 miles together to raise money for the Michael Matthews Foundation.

READ: Are Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton getting married?

In March, James spoke out about experiencing loneliness on his social media page. He uploaded a photo of himself and one of his pet dogs in the snow during a skiing holiday, and wrote: "I've been in that angst of loneliness, where you're really alone in the universe. Luckily for me I had my dogs." James previously opened up about his long battle with clinical depression, and thoughtfully made sure to support his eldest sister, Kate.

MORE: James Middleton makes a surprise visit to Buckingham Palace

James tends to keep out of the public eye; however in May, he made a rare appearance with his family to celebrate the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston. James was accompanied by his girlfriend Alizee Thevenet. They were first linked to each other in January. The couple, who are believed to have met last summer in a bar, were pictured holidaying in St Barths with Pippa Middleton, her husband James Matthews, Pippa's brother-in-law Spencer Matthews and his wife Vogue Williams.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.