James Middleton gets nostalgic in rare social media post James is a big movie fan!

The Duchess of Cambridge's brother James Middleton likes to keep a low profile, but occasionally posts photos on his Instagram account – much to the delight of his fans. And over the weekend, he took a trip down memory lane as he reminisced about the classic film Grease. James uploaded a sweet picture of his pet Labradors at the funfair at Battersea Park, and wrote: "I've got chills they're multiplying. Name the film." Comments soon followed, with one user writing: "Doesn't matter how old I am, Grease is amazing," while another quipped: "Those pups are hopelessly devoted to you." a third added: "Tell me about it, stud!"

James Middleton got his followers talking about classic film Grease

James adores his pet dogs, and has said in the past that he got them to stop him from being lonely. He shared a heartfelt message on Instagram at the beginning of the year which was accompanied by a photo of himself and his pet dogs in the show during a skiing holiday, and wrote: "I've been in that angst of loneliness, where you're really alone in the universe. Luckily for me I had my dogs."

James has a close relationship with his family

The British entrepreneur gave a rare interview at the beginning of the year about his long battle with clinical depression, and thoughtfully made sure to support his eldest sister, Kate. Instead of accepting payment for the piece, he decided to instead ask for donations to two charities - one of which is Heads Together, the mental health cause Kate founded with husband Prince William and brother-in-law Prince Harry. A note at the end of the piece read: "No fee has been paid for this article. At James’ request a donation has been made to Pets As Therapy and Heads Together." Choosing Pets As Therapy nods to the businessman's love of animals.

During his lengthy article about depression, which was posted in the Daily Mail in January, James wrote: "I couldn’t communicate, even with those I loved best: my family and close friends. Their anxious texts grew more insistent by the day, yet they went unanswered as I sank progressively deeper into a morass of despair." He added that he had come forward to speak about his experience with mental illness in the Heads Together campaign. He explained: "I feel compelled to talk about it openly because this is precisely what my brother-in-law Prince William, my sister Catherine and Prince Harry are advocating through their mental health charity Heads Together."

