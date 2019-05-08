James Middleton shares first loved-up selfie with girlfriend Alizee Thevenet Awww!

James Middleton and his girlfriend Alizee Thevenet are Instagram official! The Duchess of Cambridge's younger brother has finally confirmed his relationship with his stunning French girlfriend, by sharing their first ever photo on social media. In the snap, James, 32, and Alizee looked loved up as they relaxed on a boat and wore matching red jumpers. "Sail away with me," James wrote.

The snap went down a treat with James' 125,000 followers, who are used to seeing photos of the businessman's five pet dogs. James' Instagram feed is filled with adorable posts of Ella, Zulu, Inka, Luna and Mabel, so the rare snapshot into his love life was welcomed by fans. "Aww what a lovely picture James!!" one replied, while another wrote: "Nice to see you smile and enjoying life!!!"

James and Alizee posed for their first photo on Instagram

James, who has been open about his struggle with depression, was first linked to Alizee in January. The couple, who are believed to have met last summer in a bar, were pictured holidaying in St Barths with Pippa Middleton, her husband James Matthews, Pippa's brother-in-law Spencer Matthews and his wife Vogue Williams.

While James and Alizee have not spoken publicly about their relationship, Alizee's father Jean-Gabriel Thevenet did reveal to the Mail Online: "My daughter Alizee is very happy with James, they are very much in love. James is a very charming man. I have seen the pictures of Alizee and James in St Barths. They look very happy. Alizee is very happy living in London."

The pretty Frenchwoman is employed by ITG as an analytics and product research analyst. Her LinkedIn profile details her multinational background as she writes: "I had the chance to grow up in six different countries: Germany, Indonesia, Chile, France, Belgium and England." She continues: "I am a result-driven individual with good planning and organisational skills with attention to details. I have a demonstrated ability to find solutions to problems using my creativity and reasoning, I am always open to new ideas."

