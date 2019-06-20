Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid prove they are actually the best of friends - see their hilarious Ascot photos We knew it!

Piers Morgan took to Instagram to share behind the scenes snaps from his day at Royal Ascot on Wednesday. They prove that, despite the fact that he and his on-screen partner Susanna Reid share some terse remarks and fraught glances when they share hosting duties on Good Morning Britain every morning, they enjoy spending time together when the cameras aren't rolling.

They also brush up very nicely when asked to wear formal clothes – dressed in traditional tails and top hat, accessorised with a pink tie and matching flower, Piers looked decidedly dapper while Susanna was stunning in a nude dress with lace top and of course, a fabulous coordinating hat.a

Piers posted Susanna Reid on his Instagram stories

The first image the 54-year-old host posted on Instagram shows the ITV duo posing with iconic former Dynasty star Joan Collins, who wore a pale pink floral dress and a hat with a delicate veil. In reference to the fact that he's in the middle of the photo, Piers added the tongue in cheek caption, " A rose between two thorns!"

Piers and Susanna enjoyed Royal Ascot on Wednesday

He then shared a selfie with a group of his colleagues from the programme and hinted that not everyone was entirely sober, writing, "Getting messy in the @itv box..." Charlotte Hawkins, who wore a beautiful white below-the-knee dress, is visible in the background. He also posted a photo with war correspondent Rageh Omaar, who was also in the ITV box on Wednesday. Both men are grinning at the camera, clearly relishing their day off, and Piers captioned the picture, "'Well here’s another fine mess you’ve gotten me into Morgan...’ Great to chew the fat, and cigars, with legendary war correspondent Rageh Omaar in the @itv box at #royalascot today."

Charlotte Hawkins attended Royal Ascot too

He couldn't resist finishing with a plug for his favourite football team, adding, "A fearless & brilliant journalist, and a fellow Gooner." While celebrities like the GMB crew and retired ballerina and former Strictly Come Dancing judge Darcey Bussell have enjoyed attending Royal Ascot this week, others have been happy to watch from home, including This Morning star Holly Willoughby.

