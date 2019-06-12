Susanna Reid addresses relationship status after Piers Morgan causes a stir The GMB recently ended her romance with Steve Parish

Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid was forced to address her relationship status once again after getting probed by Piers Morgan on-air. The 48-year-old revealed she trusts her co-presenter not to reveal her personal secrets on GMB. During a recent episode, 54-year-old Piers claimed that Susanna's "perky and happy face" could mean she was dating again, just weeks after she confirmed her split from Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish. However, the mum-of-two told The Mirror this week: "I'm single."

"The irony of that was I'd gone to bed at 7.30pm the night before and had a really good night's sleep," she added. "It was so ridiculous." Despite Piers' constant teasing, Susanna reiterated that she trusts him with her personal confessions. "At the same time I also trust Piers with lots of secrets and personal stuff and I know that’s not going to appear on air," she explained. "It's just banter - as they'd say on Love Island."

MORE: Susanna Reid reveals sobriety body transformation

In April, the former Strictly Come Dancing star told viewers that she was "fine" after ending her nine-month romance with Steve. Questioning her love life, Piers enquired: "Are you single again? You are aren't you?" To which, Susanna replied: "Yep. Let's not dwell. I'm fine, we're fine, we're very good friends. We were at the match on Saturday." At the time, a source close to the former couple told Daily Mail that the pair struggled to find time for one another, saying: "It's very sad, but they just couldn't make it work. They both work extremely hard and there wasn’t enough time for romance."

MORE: Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara meet Prince William

Their romance first came to light in November. Just weeks before, the mum-of-two revealed that she finally felt ready to find love again. "I'm definitely open to dating again," she told You magazine. "This is the right time of my life to explore that now. I've spent a significant amount of time since the split focused on the children and on work." Susanna split from her husband Dominic Cotton in 2014, who she shares sons Sam, Finn and Jack with. Steve is also divorced, and has two children.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.