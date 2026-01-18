Piers Morgan hospitalised after major hip surgery following fall: 'Fell like a sack of spuds'

Piers Morgan has been hospitalised after suffering a fall and undergoing major surgery. The 60-year-old broadcaster shared the health news on 18 January with a selfie of him recovering in hospital.

The former Good Morning Britain star wrote a numbered list explaining how the painful incident went down. The star said he "tripped on a small step" inside an unnamed hotel restaurant in London.

Piers recalled he "fell like a sack of spuds". The fall left him with a fractured femur, which he had injured "so badly" he needed a hip replacement. The Piers Morgan Uncensored star shared an X-Ray image of his hip, circling the fractured bone in red for fans to see.

He is now on the mend. Piers gave a thumbs up in a selfie from his hospital bed, where he is recovering from the procedure. The TV personality said he would need to be on crutches for six weeks and is unable to travel on any long-haul flights for 12 weeks in his recovery stage.

"New Year off to a cracking start!" he took a quip at the unfortunate turn of events before ending the post on a different note: "I blame Donald Trump." At the time of writing, Piers has not confirmed whether his health will impact his YouTube talk show, Piers Morgan Uncensored.

Stars send their support

Friends, fans and celebrities alike took to the comments section to send their well wishes to Piers. "Jeepers bud! Will call you!" former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen vowed. "No!!!!! Feel better soon x," Welsh singer Katherine Jenkins commented.

Fellow broadcasters also rallied around the star. "Best wishes ... sounds [very] painful," Jeremy Vine commented of his support. Meanwhile, Northern Irish broadcaster Eamonn Holmes, who was hospitalised in early 2025 after suffering a fall at home, spoke from his own similar experience:

"Well, sincere sympathy, my friend, but I am the expert in this field….if u want advice or a visitor! Lucozade and grapes?"

He's candid about his health

Piers previously shared in 2019 that he was diagnosed and hospitalised with stomach gastritis and duodenitis. Responding on Twitter at the time, the star revealed he was taken to hospital and underwent a gastroscopy. "I blame eating a mouthful of vegan sausage roll, Brexit & Donald Trump," he mentioned the US president, as he did in his 2026 post.

Piers shared a photo of himself dressed in a hospital gown and wearing a nasal cannula in a selfie taken from his hospital bed. He captioned the post: "Bad news: I'm not dying. I can only apologise for all the distress I know this will cause some people," he quipped.

His hip isn't the first injury he's sustained. During a family holiday in 2020 to Saint Tropez, the star revealed on Instagram that he had torn a tendon in his right leg and had to use crutches. "Peg-leg. (Nothing like tearing a tendon on day two of a six-week holiday)" he captioned a photo with his sons from the trip.