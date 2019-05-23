Susanna Reid reveals terrifying moment she saved a baby from choking And it was thanks to a segment on GMB

Susanna Reid has recalled the terrifying moment she stepped in to help save a baby's life after the tot started choking on a chunk of fruit loaf. The 48-year-old admitted it was thanks to a segment she did on Good Morning Britain with Dr Hilary Jones that she was able to take swift action, giving him a "massive thank you" when he appeared on the show on Thursday.

Detailing the incident, Susanna revealed that some of his advice about what to do if a baby is choking helped her in real life, when the scary moment unfolded right in front of her. "I'd like to say a massive thank you because we did an item together where you showed what to do if a baby was choking," she explained. "You put the baby dummy on your knee and then slapped the baby's back.

"It was a couple of weeks after that that I was just walking to the shops and a mum was screaming because her baby was choking on a bit of fruit loaf. I popped in to the house and said: 'Let's try this.' I popped the baby over my knee and whacked the baby on the back." Susanna added: "In fact it took a bit more to get the chunk of fruit loaf out of its throat. But it's that confidence that you give people, I wouldn't have had a clue."

Dr. Hilary is celebrating 30 years in TV

Dr Hilary's appearance comes as he celebrates 30 years of his TV work, after making his first appearance on ITV on May 23rd in 1989. To honour the good doc, other GMB stars and viewers shared their experiences of how he had helped them over the years. Weather presenter Laura Tobin, 37, shared with viewers that Dr. Hilary helped her personally, when her baby daughter Charlotte arrived a few months early.

She said: "I was at work and I thought I just had a bit of tummy pain or Braxton Hicks, and it was only Dr Hilary that knew I was actually going into labour at 27 weeks. Dr Hilary phoned the hospital, got me there safely, kept me calm and sort of kept me in the dark for a while so I didn’t panic. Because of him, Charlotte arrived safely and it could have been a very different story for both of us, so thank you."

