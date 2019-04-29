Susanna Reid breaks silence following split from boyfriend Steve Parish on GMB The GMB host has ended her relationship with the Crystal Palace chairman

Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid has broken her silence following her split from boyfriend Steve Parish. Reunited with GMB host Piers Morgan on Monday, the former Strictly Come Dancing star insisted she was "fine" after ending her nine-month romance with the Crystal Palace chairman. Questioning her love life, Piers enquired: "Are you single again? You are aren't you?" To which, Susana replied: "Yep. Let's not dwell. I'm fine, we're fine, we're very good friends. We were at the match on Saturday."

Over the weekend, a source close to the former couple told Daily Mail that the pair struggled to find time for one another, saying: "It's very sad, but they just couldn't make it work. They both work extremely hard and there wasn’t enough time for romance." However, news of the split came as a surprise as Susanna, 48, and Steve, 53, were pictured looking cosy as they watched Crystal Palace play a Premier League game on Saturday.

Their romance first came to light in November. Just weeks before, the mum-of-two revealed that she finally felt ready to find love again. "I'm definitely open to dating again," she told You magazine. "This is the right time of my life to explore that now. I've spent a significant amount of time since the split focused on the children and on work." Susanna split from her husband Dominic Cotton in 2014, who she shares sons Sam, Finn and Jack with. Steve is also divorced, and has two children.

In January, Susanna confessed she was "very happy" with Steve, but swiftly ruled out marriage. "It’s not a secret, but it’s private," she told Daily Mail. "But I'm happy. Very happy. I'm having fun. I am very, very happy at the moment, but I don't want to be married. No, no, no. I think the focus should be on the relationship."

