GMB's Piers Morgan goes for lunch with 'best TV buddy' Susanna Reid

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid may often clash on-screen, but the Good Morning Britain co-stars proved they are friendly away from the cameras as they enjoyed lunch out together on Thursday. The TV co-hosts dined out with two of Piers’ other “best TV buddies”, BBC presenters Sophie Raworth and Jeremy Bowen ahead of their two-week Easter break.

"Fabulous lunch at my favourite restaurant with three of my best TV buddies," Piers captioned a photo of the three of them dining together. Meanwhile, Susanna shared a similar photo, telling followers: "Thanks for picking up the bill @piersmorgan- see you the other side of Easter."

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid went out for lunch together

The TV personalities dined at Cambio De Tercio, a Spanish restaurant in London where they enjoyed an authentic paella together. Their lunchtime outing coincided with the start of Piers and Susanna’s Easter break, as they have each been given more than two weeks off to spend with their families.

The break will allow Piers to spend more time with his wife Celia Walden and their seven-year-old daughter Elise, while Susanna can be at home with her three sons – Sam, Jack and Finn. They will be replaced by Richard Madeley during their time off.

Piers and Susanna won’t have long to wait after they return to learn whether or not Good Morning Britain has been successful at the TV BAFTAs. The show earned its first ever nominations in March, with two separate nominations in the Best News Coverage category for two of their segments; On a Knife Edge, a special which looked at knife crime, and their exclusive interview with the Duchess of Sussex's father, Thomas Markle. Piers was unsurprisingly delighted by the nomination, and tweeted: "BREAKING: Half of all the BAFTA nominations for Best News Coverage have gone to @GMB - our first ever BAFTA noms too. Very proud of the whole team!"

