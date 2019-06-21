Janette Manrara enjoys TWO special Strictly reunions in a row What a good friend!

Her husband may be busy on the Here Come The Boys tour, but that hasn’t stopped Janette Manrara from having fun! The professional dancer showed her support to her Strictly Come Dancing co-stars two nights in a row by going to see the theatre shows that 2018 finalist Faye Tozer and her fellow pros Neil and Katya Jones are starring in on Wednesday and Thursday.

Faye is currently performing in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie in the West End, and on Wednesday Janette went along with Strictly producer Richard Curwen to support her and joined the cast backstage, much to the Steps singer’s appreciation. "Wonderful to have @richardcurwen and the gorgeous @jmanrara come to support the show last night!!! Great to see you guys!!! Thank you!!!"

Janette Manrara supported Faye Tozer in the West End

Meanwhile on Thursday, Janette joined her 2018 celebrity dance partner Dr Ranj to go and see Neil and Katya’s production, Somnium, at Sadler’s Wells. "So so so happy for my friends!" she shared a clip of the couple taking their final bow on stage with the rest of their cast.

STORY: Janette Manrara asks for marriage advice

It has been a busy week for the Strictly star, as on Sunday she also cheered on her husband Aljaž Skorjanec and their co-stars Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez in their new dance show, revealing that watching them perform had made her fall in love with Aljaž all over again.

On Thursday, Janette joined Dr Ranj to watch Neil and Katya Jones perform

Sharing videos from the audience, Janette wrote: "So incredibly proud of the show our team created! Loved to see everyone standing on their feet and joining along w/ the dancing!! Just so so happy! I miss dancing, but really enjoying having a different role." Turning her attention to her husband of two years, Janette wrote: "As for my beautiful husband @AljazSkorjanec, I miss dancing w/ you but I could not be a happier wife watching you shine on that dance floor! I've fallen in love all over again! Love you Bučko!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.