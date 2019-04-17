Strictly's Janette Manrara left 'stressed' as personal information gets stolen Oh no this is awful!

Strictly Come Dancing star Janette Manrara has revealed her Instagram account has been hacked. Taking to Twitter to announce the news, the professional dancer has urged her followers not to comment on her social media page, which has deleted all her pictures from the past 52 weeks. "Hello everyone. My Instagram Account has been hacked so please do not message or comment on it for your own internet safety," she tweeted.

Unimpressed with the situation, the 35-year-old added: "So stressed about this situation, but as soon as it gets sorted I will let you all know. Why people do this, is beyond me!" Fans immediately rushed to post comments of support, with one saying: "I'm so sorry this has happened, hope it gets sorted soon as." Another wrote: "I've just had a look on your Instagram as it’s so scary that someone can do that and replace your bio and photo! Fingers crossed its resolved!! Xxx." A third post read: "I really hope you'll get your account back soon and everything will be restored."

The Twitter account, which has 248k followers, seems to be run by a person called "Recep Akgül". HELLO! has contacted a representative for Janette for a comment. The Instagram hack comes shortly after Janette penned a cute tribute to her brother and sister in honour of Nation Sibling Day this month. Sharing a rare snap with her sister Lesly and brother Alejandro on Instagram, the Strictly pro gushed in the caption: "My siblings are too AWESOME! Haha! Love these two more then words could ever express! It's #NationalSiblingDay back in the states and I cannot WAIT to see them very soon! #LoveThem #MissThem #NotLong."

Meanwhile, it was recently confirmed that Janette and her husband Aljaz Skorjanec have both been signed up to the next series of Strictly later this year. The couple are currently touring the UK with their tour, Remembering the Movies. Ahead of their debut show, Aljaz admitted that it was "by far the most challenging project he and Janette have ever done." While Aljaz and Janette are both busy with their dancing, the couple often get asked about their plans to start a family.

