Strictly star Janette Manrara asks for marriage advice Janette and husband Aljaz Skorjanec have been happily married since 2017

Strictly Come Dancing have many favourite couples, including married pros Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec. And this week, the pair enjoyed a few days away in Slovenia after taking a much-needed break from their busy dance schedule. The pair looked very much in love in a series of pictures that were posted on Janette's Instagram page, and attracted a lot of attention from her followers. Janette took the time to converse with some of her fans, and even asked one for some top tips to a long-lasting marriage! One user had written: "Just love you two, been with my husband 36 years, married 33. Met aged 19. You bring happiness," Janette responded, asking: "What is the secret? We're doing good so far, but can always use some good advice!"

Strictly couple Janette and Aljaz have been married since 2017

MORE: Strictly's Janette and Aljaz invited to Buckingham Palace - find out why

The fan then responded to Janette again with their top tip. They wrote: "Give and take and have fun and be the best of friends and always doing things together. You'll be perfectly fine." There is no doubt that Janette and Aljaz are very much in love, and Janette even admitted to another fan in the comments section that she had chosen to get her hair cut as she knew that Aljaz would like it. The pro dancer looked stunning in the photos sporting a new blunt fringe, and after being complimented on it, she replied: "I did it only for Aljaz! Haha, he loves it."

Janette asked a fan for marriage advice after finding out about their 33 year marriage

Janette also opened up about how her holiday did her the world of good after "an intense few months." She wrote: "What an amazing 4 days away in Slovenia! @aljazskorjanec sorted our trip & it was perfect! (I really am a lucky lady) We had travelled here a lot, but never had the chance to really enjoy all there is to offer here. This is exactly what we needed after an intense few months. As they say at @vila.planinka, we were able to "Unplug to recharge!" Cannot wait for our next #SlovenianAdventure!."

READ: Strictly's Katya Jones has cut her hair into a dramatic bob

Back in 2017, Janette and Aljaz enjoy not one, but three wedding ceremonies. The couple tied the knot in London, Slovenia and Florida, and went on to enjoy a two-week honeymoon in Florida. At the beginning of the year, Aljaz and Janette opened their hearts about their fairytale marriage and baby plans in an exclusive interview with HELLO!. "It's never going to be the perfect time to have a baby but we do talk about it a lot and we are very much looking forward to becoming a mum and dad," revealed Janette. "So it's definitely going to happen. When we don't know, we'll see. We're kind of taking it slowly. A dancer's career can be quite short, especially when you reach a certain level, and work is going so good for us at the moment that is the priority."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.