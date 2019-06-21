Olly Murs shares gruesome photo of bloody knee after 'serious surgery' *WARNING* graphic photos

Olly Murs is putting on a "brave face" after undergoing "serious knee surgery" which will see him out of action for the next few months. The singer shared a photo from his hospital bed with his left leg wrapped up in bandages and a brace, giving the camera two thumbs up as he revealed he is going to use his recovery time to take a break from social media. Olly, 35, also shared another, more gruesome image, of his leg bruised and bloody and covered in bandages.

Captioning the photo, The Voice coach said: "Hey guys!! Quick update from me! I’m putting on a brave face for the gram but this week I’ve been recovering from serious knee surgery, something I’ve needed for some time. I’m not quite sure how I’m going to cope sitting still like this for the next few months, it's going to kill me but it’s what’s needed. I'm also going to use this time as an opportunity to take myself off social media for a while - focus on my recovery and spend some time on myself, with friends and family. ‪Thanks for a super 2019! With the Voice Win and my Sell Out Arena Tour! Unreal moments! Loved it.. now it's time for a rest. Enjoy the rest of your year you cheeky lot, don’t miss me too much. I’ll see you all soon."‬

His fans and famous friends were quick to send their well-wishes, Vicky Pattison said: "Wishing you a speedy recovery," while Joe Wicks, aka The Body Coach, added: "Get well bro!" And Pixie Lott said: "Wishing you a speedy recovery and love Ollyyy." Olly's rumoured ex-girlfriend Zara McDermott said: "Hope it all went well Ols!! rest up and enjoy your well-deserved break x." Many of his other followers echoed the same sentiment, wishing their idol a "speedy recovery".

